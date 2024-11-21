Vikings prepare for division clash w/ Bears, rookie QB Caleb Williams

For the first time since Week Seven’s loss to Detroit, the Vikings will face an NFC North opponent when they take on the Bears Sunday in Chicago.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Aaron Jones weekly press availability, locker room interviews after Wednesday's practice session with Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Josh Metellus

After starting the season 4-2, the Bears have lost four consecutive games – including last-play losses to both Washington on an impossible Hail Mary, and Green Bay on a blocked would-be winning field goal kick for Chicago.

The Bears’ desperation combined with the versatility of their rookie quarterback Caleb Williams give the Vikings a few things to consider as they prepare for the game at Soldier Field.