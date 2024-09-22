WATCH: Vikings postgame press conferences and locker room interviews after 34-7 win over Houston

The Vikings dominated Houston every possible way in a 34-7 win Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium leaving them one of just five NFL teams still unbeaten this season (Kansas City and Seattle are 2-0 with Week 3 games still pending Sunday night and Monday respectively).

The Vikings put their unbeaten record on the line on the road at archrival Green Bay next Sunday.