WATCH: Postgame interviews & press conference after Vikings 28-24 loss to Chargers

The Vikings offense racked up 475 total yards of offense. The Vikings defense made a crucial stop on an L.A. Chargers’ fourth-down conversion try at their own 24-yard line with 1:51 to go.

But for all the positive moments in Sunday’s game, there were just too many high-leverage negatives in what turned out to be a 28-24 loss.

The loss drops the Vikings to 0-3 this season.

In the past twenty NFL seasons, of 99 teams to start the season with three straight losses only one – the 2018 Houston Texans – ended up making the playoffs.

Over the course of the entire Super Bowl era, 2.4% of teams that started 0-3 went on to play in the postseason



