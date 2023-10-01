WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after win at Carolina

The Vikings earned their first win of the season thanks to two Justin Jefferson touchdowns and a strong day by the defense that included a fumble-return touchdown by D.J. Wonnum and three sacks by Harrison Smith.

The Vikings 21-13 win improves them to 1-3 this season heading into next week’s home game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.