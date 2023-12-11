WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after 3-0 win over Raiders

It wasn’t pretty, and Vikings players admitted as much, but a win is a win.

They escaped Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a 3-0 victory and depart Las Vegas with a 7-6 record and the 6th-spot in the NFC playoff race.

The Vikings have a short week before heading to Cincinnati to face the fellow 7-6 Bengals.

