WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after 3-0 win over Raiders
It wasn’t pretty, and Vikings players admitted as much, but a win is a win.
They escaped Sunday’s game against the Raiders with a 3-0 victory and depart Las Vegas with a 7-6 record and the 6th-spot in the NFC playoff race.
Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ postgame locker room interviews with Vikings players Nick Mullens, Josh Dobbs, Ivan Pace Jr, TJ Hockenson, Dalton Risner, Cam Bynum, Christian Darrisaw and Mekhi Blackmon
The Vikings have a short week before heading to Cincinnati to face the fellow 7-6 Bengals.
