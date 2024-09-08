WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after 28-6 win over Giants

The offense was efficient and the defense was airtight. That’s a solid formula for the kind of win the Minnesota Vikings hadn’t seen in far too long.

The Vikings 28-6 win over the New York Giants is their first with a margin of victory of 17-points-or-more since 2019. Since then, every NFL team has has at least three such wins and thirteen teams have at least ten.

It was a rare blowout that didn’t require fans to be on the edges of their seats down the stretch.

Newcomers Aaron Jones (94 yards, TD) and Andrew Van Ginkel (4 tackles, interception return for a touchdown) are in the conversation for player of the game, but the game ball might rightly belong to defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

In his first game with a defense that has a slew of new players from last season, Flores’ unit flustered the Giants all day – limiting quarterback Daniel Jones to 186 yards, thanks in part to two interceptions.

The Vikings also sacked Jones five times.

A far tougher test likely looms next weekend as defending NFC champion San Francisco comes to U.S. Bank Stadium for the season’s home opener.

