WATCH: Postgame locker room interviews following Vikings OT win in Buffalo

After one of the most amazing, thrilling, back-and-forth regulation games in NFL history, Vikings players did their best to put into words what transpired in their 33-30 overtime win in Buffalo.

The stunning win gives the Vikings an 8-1 record for the season and a seven-game win streak – with all seven wins coming by a single score.

Possibly the craziest NFL game I've seen in person.



Here's a few of the final sequences of the #Vikings win in Buffalo today. What a day, what a game. #Skol @KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/vcwPeoSNgl — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) November 14, 2022