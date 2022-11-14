WATCH: Postgame locker room interviews following Vikings OT win in Buffalo
After one of the most amazing, thrilling, back-and-forth regulation games in NFL history, Vikings players did their best to put into words what transpired in their 33-30 overtime win in Buffalo.
The stunning win gives the Vikings an 8-1 record for the season and a seven-game win streak – with all seven wins coming by a single score.
