WATCH: Vikings postgame interviews after 23-13 win at Tennessee

The Vikings completed their sweep of the AFC South with a 23-13 win at Tennessee. They went 4-0 this season with wins over AFC South members Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and now the Titans.

postgame locker room interviews with Vikings players Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Andrew Van Ginkel, Pat Jones, Aaron Jones, Harrison Smith and Blake Cashman

The win improves the Vikings record to 8-2, still just one game behind Detroit for the NFC North and overall conference lead.

The Vikings head to Chicago to play a third straight road game next Sunday.

Notably in the Titans game, Justin Jefferson passed Torry Holt for the most receiving yards in the first five years of an NFL career.

