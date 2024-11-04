WATCH: Vikings post game locker room interviews and press conferences after win over Colts

The Vikings shook off a two-game losing streak and a lackluster first half to ride three second half touchdowns and a solid defensive performance to a 21-13 win over Indianapolis.

The win improves the Vikings record to 6-2 this season, one game behind Detroit’s NFC North lead.

The Vikings play their next three games on the road at Jacksonville, Tennessee and Chicago.

