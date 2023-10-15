WATCH: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after 19-16 win in Chicago

Vikings players recap their 19-13 win in Week 6 over the Chicago Bears

The Vikings overall record may not be bright and shiny, but they’re 1-0 in divisional play after a 19-16 win in Chicago.

The defense forced three Bears turnovers – one a Jordan Hicks fumble return touchdown and another Byron Murphy interception that halted a Bears’ potential go-ahead fourth-quarter drive.

Click the video box on this page to watch Jordan Hicks, Danielle Hunter, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw, Byron Murphy, Cam Bynum, D.J. Wonnum and Akayleb Evans recap the Vikings 19-16 win in Chicago

The win lifts the Vikings spirits ahead of a very tough Monday night home game against the once-beaten San Francisco 49ers. The Niners were upset by Cleveland on Sunday, and may come into U.S. Ban Stadium with some significant injuries.