WATCH: Vikings postgame interviews after Josh Dobbs-led 31-28 win in Atlanta

Five days after the Vikings picked quarterback Josh Dobbs up in a trade, he led them to a come-from-behind 31-28 win over the Vikings.

The 31 points are the most the Vikings have scored in any game this season.

Click the video box above to watch KSTP Sports’ postgame locker room interviews with Vikings players discussing Josh Dobbs’ remarkable performance, a handful of key moments the defense turned in and the “next man up” attitude that’s carried them to four straight wins despite numerous injuries to key players

Dobbs entered the game after rookie fill-in Jaren Hall left after taking a hit to the head trying to scramble for the end zone on a run.

LIVE: QB Joshua Dobbs speaks to the media. https://t.co/hLJmIAWIUG — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 5, 2023

Already missing Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw and Marcus Davenport, the Vikings lost both Hall and receiver K.J. Osborn to concussions during the game.

Running back Cam Akers also left the game with what head coach Kevin O’Connell says is likely an Achilles injury.

A fourth straight win moves the Vikings to 5-4 on the season. They’re above .500 for the first time following an 0-3 and 1-4 start.

LIVE: Head Coach Kevin O'Connell speaks to the media. https://t.co/xp2a5S287r — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 5, 2023



