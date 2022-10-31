Vikings players discuss 34-26 win over Arizona
Vikings players were upbeat – and why wouldn’t they be – after their 34-26 Week Eight win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Click the video box on this page to watch postgame locker room interviews with Vikings players
The win improves the Vikings to 6-1 on the season. Their NFC North lead stretches to three games, pending the Packers result in Buffalo Sunday night.
RELATED: Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell postgame press conferences
RELATED: Emotional Peterson, Hicks discuss facing former Arizona teammates as Vikings