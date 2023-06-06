Vikings DC Phillips, players speak at final week of OTAs

nbsp;

The Vikings are in the third and final week of their organized team activities, the last of the offseason voluntary workouts ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Click the video box above to watch interviews with Vikings players Cam Bynum, Josh Metellus, Harrison Phillips, Mekhi Blackmon and Garrett Maag – an Inver Grove Heights native who recently signed with the Vikings… and click the video box below to watch offensive coordinator Wes Phillips’ press conference

The final sessions of OTAs went on – as did the first two weeks – without Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter and Justin Jefferson.

nbsp;