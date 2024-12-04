WATCH: Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s previews game vs Atlanta, Kirk Cousins return

Kirk Cousins makes his return to U.S. Bank Stadium where he and then-rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell gave Vikings fans one of the more memorable seasons in recent history a couple years ago.

Cousins brings his slumping Atlanta Falcons to Minneapolis on Sunday to face the 10-2 Vikings.

Click the video box on this page to watch Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s weekly press conference during which he discussed Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons

Cousins had gone three straight games – all Atlanta losses – without throwing a touchdown pass. The Falcons offense has averaged only 8.3 points in the three defeats.

The Vikings head into Sunday having won five straight.