Vikings welcome Anthony Barr back, Josh Dobbs previews Week 11 at Denver

Anthony Barr is back in the Minnesota Vikings locker room and new starting quarterback Josh Dobbs is preparing for his first road start with the team Sunday in Denver.

Click the video box on this page to watch Wednesday press conferences with Anthony Barr and Josh Dobbs

Among their many injuries, the Vikings losing linebacker Jordan Hicks prompted them to re-sign Barr.

He hadn’t been on any NFL team’s roster this season after playing the 2022 season in Dallas. He began his career with eight seasons as a Viking after they drafted him ninth overall in the 1st round of the 2014 Draft.

Dobbs has helped the Vikings continue their 5-game win streak coming on in relief of Jaren Hall two weeks ago against Atlanta, then winning his first start as a Viking last week against New Orleans.

The Vikings are in Denver for a primetime game this Sunday night.