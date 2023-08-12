Minnesota United’s run in Leagues Cup ends with 5-0 loss in Nashville

Minnesota United fell 5-0 to Nashville SC in the 2023 Leagues Cup quarterfinal at GEODIS Park on Friday night, earning a top-eight finish in the tournament.

34’: While tracking a run by forward Jacob Shaffelburg towards goal, DJ Taylor was shown a red card for fouling Shaffelburg at the top of the box and was ejected from the match.

39’: Nashville SC went up first with a goal from Shaq Moore. Shaffelburg centered the ball in front of the net, allowing Hany Mukhtar to get his heel on it and flick the ball behind him. Shaq Moore, making a back-post run, put away the pass for the 1-0 lead.

44’: Nashville extended its lead following a hectic scramble for possession in the penalty area by both teams. Teal Bunbury got his foot on the loose ball, firing a shot at the net and converting to put the home side up 2-0 over the Loons.

50’: The Boys in Gold racked up their third goal of the night five minutes into the half. Mukhtar, with space down the touchline, played a ball into the center of the box for Alex Muyl to redirect with a header.

53’: Sam Surridge gave the Tennessee squad another lift over the Loons. With Dayne St. Clair pulled off his line, Shaffelburg passed into the goal area for Surridge to run onto at the far post.

59’: After a quick sequence of combination passing, Hany Mukhtar found himself in front of the goal and was able to strike a shot into the high center of the net.

With the result, Minnesota United is eliminated from the tournament. The Loons will resume MLS regular-season action against NYCFC on Sunday, August 20 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.