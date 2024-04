Minnesota United defender D.J. Taylor talked to KSTP Sports about the 3-0 victory over Charlotte last Saturday, the effect Robin Lod has had on the offense, and the team’s plan for facing Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at Allianz Field.

United’s record is 4-2-2, good for 5th place in the West.