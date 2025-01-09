Minnesota United signs veteran Wil Trapp to new 1-year contract

Minnesota United announced Thursday that Midfielder Wil Trapp has been signed to a new one-year contract for 2025.

A veteran of United, Trapp joined the organization in 2021, making 128 game appearances since then, with 121 starts. Most recently, during the 2024 campaign, Trapp scored once and provided three assists in MLS action during the regular and post-season.

“I am delighted to be a part of the continued growth and success of this club for the next couple seasons,” said Trapp. “My family and I are humbled by and grateful to the supporters, the coaching staff, front office, and my teammates for making us feel at home here in Minnesota.”

MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad said the 31-year-old is a leader of the team and they looked forward to keeping him with the team.

“Wil is a leader at Minnesota United, and his presence and impact to our team – on and off the pitch – is important,” said El-Ahmad. “We look forward to Wil’s continued work ethic and leadership within our team and we are excited to see those attributes in action next season.”

As part of his contract, Trapp will occupy a senior roster spot and has a club option for 2026.