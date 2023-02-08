Minnesota United signs new defender, Miguel Tapias

Minnesota United announced the team signed a new defender, Miguel Tapias, to a three-year contract with a club option for 2026.

Tapias will join the Loons after a physical and will occupy an international spot on the team’s roster.

This comes after Tapias finished four years at CF Pachuca, racking up more than 70 game appearances and two goals.

“Miguel [Tapias] first came across our attention when we played [CF] Pachuca in 2019, we’ve kept in touch with him and have been following him ever since,” said head coach Adrian Heath. “The one thing that stuck out for us on the night was he played centerback and he had an incredible leap.”

Tapias began his journey at age 11 when he joined the Pachuca youth system at age 11 and progressed through their youth squads.

His professional debut came in 2016 when he was loaned to Ascenson MX side Mineros de Zacatecas. Over two seasons, he made 46 appearances on a loan with Zacatecas before he returned to Pachuca in 2018.

“Obviously, the fact that he’s left-footed, the fact that he’s got experience, the fact that he can play left-side centerback, he’s played in a three-man backline, he can play leftback in a four, the fact that he’s 26 – everything combined made it a no-brainer for us,” added head coach Adrian Heath. “Really pleased to get him here.”