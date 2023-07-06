Minnesota United signs Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Minnesota United has added a new attacking midfielder to the team.

Thursday, the club announced the signing of 29-year-old Ismael Tajouri-Shradi through the end of the 2023 season. His deal also has club options for 2024 and 2025.

MNUFC says Tajouri-Shradi, who most recently played with Omonia in the Cyprus first division, won’t occupy an international spot for the team because he was granted permanent resident status in the U.S. when he played for New York City FC in 2019.

“First and foremost, we know what we are getting, he knows the league, he knows the teams and he has proven himself capable of scoring goals,” MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath said. “He’s shown that he can score for different clubs in MLS, around one goal every three games for a wide player is very much the standard. He wants to be here in Minnesota and this was a golden opportunity for him and for us to lift off the success he had in this league previously. He wants to get back to his high level of play and we spoke to his former clubs and they spoke glowingly about him as a player and a person and that’s always a big part of the types of players we look to bring here to Minnesota. He’s ticked all the boxes in all the right areas and it’s a big opportunity for all of us.”

Tajouri-Shradi scored one goal in 14 appearances for Omonia in the 2022-23 season. Prior to that, he appeared in 98 MLS contests across five seasons, totaling 30 goals and 10 assists. He also won the 2021 MLS Cup with NYCFC.

Internationally, the 5-foot-7 winger has made six senior team appearances for Libya, last appearing in two Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in March.