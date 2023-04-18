Winless In Seattle: Minnesota United seeks first-ever win at Sounders

No team in Major League Soccer has had Minnesota United’s number quite like the Seattle Sounders, especially when games are played in Seattle. The Loons head to Jet City this weekend looking for their first point ever at the Sounders home stadium.

Click the video box on this page to watch Wil Trapp and head coach Adrian Heath discuss Minnesota United’s upcoming game at Seattle, and a final recap of their most recent game – a tight 2-1 loss to Orlando

United has lost all seven games they’ve played in Seattle. The most painful of all, a gut-wrenching loss in the 2020 Western Conference Final that saw the Loons surrender three goals in the final 19 minutes to lose 3-2, with a spot in the MLS Cup at stake.

In losing all seven matches in Seattle, United has been outscored 17-5.

The Loons haven’t had much more luck at home when facing Seattle. At Allianz Field, United are 1-3-1 against the Sounders. The lone victory came in a 1-0 result in July 2021.