Minnesota United ready for Houston Dynamo FC Saturday

Following practice on Tuesday morning in Blaine, United FC head coach Eric Ramsay and defender Devin Padelford spoke with KSTP Sports.

The pair tackled several topics, including an injury update on Hasani Dotson, what Dennis Lawrence has brought to the team, and the friendship bond among Michael Boxall, Zarek Valentin, and Padelford.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Eric Ramsay and Devin Padelford***

Padelford is from Maplewood.

United FC hosts Houston on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Both teams have played six games, with United FC’s record being 3-1-2 and Houston’s 3-2-1.