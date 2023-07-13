Teemu Pukki scores in Minnesota United 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo

Teemu Pukki scored his first Major League Soccer goal and teammate Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored his team-leading sixth goal of the year in the first half as Minnesota United won at Houston 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Pukki’s goal came on a brilliant assist from Emanuel Reynoso.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair recorded a shutout with six saves.

Newcomer Ismael Tajouri-Shradi added the third goal with less than three minutes to play in regulation. He joined the Loons last week after recovering from an injury.

Minnesota (7-8-6, 27 points) bounced back from a 4-1 loss to Austin FC on Saturday.

United returns to action Saturday in St. Paul vs. Los Angeles FC.