Minnesota United prepares for defending MLS Cup champs
Minnesota United host Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday night at Allianz Field in the first meeting between the Western Conference sides of the 2023 regular-season campaign.
The Loons look to ride their momentum following a 3-0 road win at Houston this past Wednesday: Goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Teemu Pukki and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi contributed to the victory, alongside a Dayne St. Clair shutout.
The defending MLS Cup champions come into Saint Paul having beaten St. Louis 3-0 at home, but that win was their first in the last five league matches. Saturday night’s match is set to be a test of scoring success and defensive will, should both the Black & Blue and Black & Gold keep up their most recent forms.
