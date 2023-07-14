Minnesota United prepares for defending MLS Cup champs

nbsp;

Minnesota United host Los Angeles Football Club on Saturday night at Allianz Field in the first meeting between the Western Conference sides of the 2023 regular-season campaign.

The Loons look to ride their momentum following a 3-0 road win at Houston this past Wednesday: Goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Teemu Pukki and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi contributed to the victory, alongside a Dayne St. Clair shutout.

The defending MLS Cup champions come into Saint Paul having beaten St. Louis 3-0 at home, but that win was their first in the last five league matches. Saturday night’s match is set to be a test of scoring success and defensive will, should both the Black & Blue and Black & Gold keep up their most recent forms.

