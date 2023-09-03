Loons play San Jose to 1-1 draw

Minnesota United played to a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at PayPal Park, extending its undefeated streak to six games.

4’: Minnesota United struck early following a fast break. Emanuel Reynoso was able to turn, with pressure, and play a ball over top to Teemu Pukki making a run between the San Jose backline. Pukki converted, placing his shot in the far post.

13’: Ismael Tajouri-Shradi nearly put away another chance for the Loons with a low-driven shot into the bottom corner, but goalkeeper Daniel dove in time to punch away the shot.

16’: The Earthquakes were awarded a corner kick and subsequently equalized. While both sides scrambled for the loose ball, San Jose ultimately gained possession at the top of the box. The Quakes strung together a series of passes, eventually reaching Cade Cowell who took his shot from long range, which deflected and bounced into the near post past Dayne St. Clair.

56’: Jamiro Monteiro had an opportunity to notch the go-ahead goal when he attempted to redirect a lofted ball with a header in the goal area. St. Clair, with an outstretched hand, cleared the ball to prevent the goal.

63’: Reynoso slipped a pass through the Earthquakes defense to Pukki, who turned with the ball and fired his shot past Daniel in the 60th minute. The play was reviewed for a possible handball and the goal was overturned.

66’: Cristian Espinoza sent a cross into the box where Jeremy Ebobisse connected with a header, nearly scoring, but was denied by St. Clair who swatted away the ball with one hand.

With the result, Minnesota United sit seventh in Western Conference regular-season standings with an 9-8-9 (W-L-D) record and 36 points.