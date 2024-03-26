Unbeaten MNUFC battle late March snowstorm while preparing for unbeaten Philly on Saturday

Following United FC practice on Tuesday morning in Blaine, head coach Eric Ramsay and defender DJ Taylor spoke with the media.

The pair tackled several topics, including Eric’s coaching style, Dennis Lawrence joining the team as an assistant coach, Saturday’s game vs. unbeaten Philadelphia, and an injury update on Emanuel Reynoso.

United FC are 3-1-0 and Philadelphia Union 1-3-0 on the season, so both teams have yet to lose. Saturday’s game will be in Philadelphia.

Absences from Tuesday’s practice: Zarek Valentin, Kervin Arriaga, and Devin Padelford.