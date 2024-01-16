Minnesota United opens training camp, season starts in 39 days

Minnesota United FC held their first training camp practice on Tuesday in Blaine, the Loons did so with an interim head coach and their star player as a no-show to training camp.

United fired longtime head coach Adrian Heath in October, Sean McAuley was originally named interim head coach in December. McAuley left Minnesota in January for the head coach position for the Indy Eleven of the United Soccer League.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from interim head coach Cameron Knowles, and midfielders Wil Trapp and Caden Clark.***

Cameron Knowles is the current interim head coach for the Loons.

“What we can control is everyday that we come and train. Yesterday, 40 days until the first game, now 39, and it’s just like a normal preseason,” Knowles said to the media following practice. “We plan out the preseason, we work with the performance stuff, the physical production, and the guys come in and work everyday. They’ve had a great attitude these past two days.”

So far, United’s star player, Emanuel Reynoso is a no-show at training camp for a second season in a row.

Reynoso failed to report to the beginning of camp last week. The Loons star missed the first few months of Minnesota’s regular season last year. He still managed to score six goals and tally four assists in 18 matches last season.

A new face at Loon’s camp is Minnesotan Caden Clark. He joins the club via transfer from Red Bull Leipzig of the German Bundesliga on a two-year contract, with two club options, for an undisclosed fee.

Clark was born in Medina, MN. He has played in MLS before, in 2020 Clark joined the New York Red Bulls, where he has made 47 MLS regular-season game appearances, scoring seven goals while providing seven assists.

Minnesota United’s first regular season match is February 24, at Austin.