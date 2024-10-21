Minnesota United open playoffs Oct. 29 at Real Salt Lake

Major League Soccer announced the game schedule for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series between the No. 6 Loons and No. 3 Real Salt Lake.

MNUFC’s Game 1 will take place on Tuesday, October 29 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. Game 1 is set to kick at 8 p.m. CT.

Game 2 of the series returns back to Allianz Field in Saint Paul on Saturday, November 2, with kick set for 8 p.m. CT.

For Game 3, if necessary, Minnesota would head back west to Utah on Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. CT.

The teams played twice in the regular season and tied each matchup.