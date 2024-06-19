Minnesota United meet with FC Dallas for second time this month

The Loons hit the road Wednesday night to play FC Dallas for the second time in 12 days. Below is a match up preview provided by the associated press.

Minnesota United FC (8-4-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (4-8-5, 13th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Saint Louis City SC 2-0, Dallas faces Minnesota United.

Dallas is 4-5-5 in conference play. Dallas is 4-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

United is 5-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. United is ninth in the league drawing 98 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Musa has scored five goals and added two assists for Dallas. Asier Illarramendi Andonegi has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored seven goals with three assists for United. Robin Lod has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.