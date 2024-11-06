Loons managing three-week layoff before Conference Semifinal clash w/ L.A. Galaxy

It’s a glass half-full, glass half-empty situation for Minnesota United as they bide the three-week layoff between their first round series win over Real Salt Lake and the upcoming Conference Semifinal game at the L.A. Galaxy.

Seeded sixth, the Loons will play at 2nd-seed Los Angeles either November 23 or November 24. The schedule will be set once every first round series is completed.

Click the video box to watch KSTP Sports’ chat with Minnesota United manager Eric Ramsay about his team’s first-round win over Real Salt Lake and the three-week wait before his Loons face L.A. Galaxy in the Western Conference Semifinal

Each round the rest of the postseason is a single match at the better seed’s home stadium.

The unusual gap comes from an international break falling smack in the middle of the MLS Playoffs.

Nine United players will be leaving the team to play with their national teams in matches ranging from Nations League competition to World Cup qualification to friendlies.

United advanced out of the first round for just the second time in franchise history sweeping the best-of-three first round series upsetting 3rd-seed Salt Lake with a pair of wins via penalty kick shootouts.

There has already been another seed upset in the Eastern Conference as 7-seed Red Bull New York swept 2-seed and defending champ Columbus.

Five of the eight first round series leaguewide will play decisive third games, with the potential for more upsets still to come – including Western Conference 8-seed facing top-seeded LAFC. Vancouver put themselves in position for a three-game shocker after winning Game 2 at home 3-0.



2024 Major League Soccer Cup bracket as of November 6th