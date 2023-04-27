Minnesota United loans Oluwaseyi to San Antonio FC

Minnesota United has decided to loan one of its young forwards to another club for the rest of the season.

Thursday, the club announced that Tani Oluwaseyi has been loaned to San Antonio FC, although the club has the right to recall him at any time.

Oluwaseyi was Minnesota’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick.

“When I look at the last two years with Tani, he’s had his last year in college – he had a serious knee injury – and last year he was in and out and never got in a groove, and now he’s fit and healthy. We want to try and put him in the best competition that he can be in, to play regularly, and that is the USL first division,” MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath said. “San Antonio are last year’s champions, great environment, a good crowd and a proper stadium. We feel we’ll get a better idea and a better picture of what we’ve got with Tani when he’s playing consistently and this is the best route for him at this moment in time. We still have high hopes of him and think there’s something there, and this will us a clearer picture of where we think he is.”

The 22-year-old, Nigerian-born, Canadian national made his MLS debut this season at FC Dallas and has played 261 minutes for MNUFC2.

Previously, he spent four years at St. John’s University, then made 10 appearances with MNUFC2 last year after getting drafted. However, he missed a large portion of the season due to injury.