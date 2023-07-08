Minnesota United introduces new star forward Teemu Pukki

nbsp;

Minnesota United needed a goal scorer and they certainly got one in Finnish forward Teemu Pukki, who was introduced to the media Friday at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Pukki, 33, scored 88 goals in 210 matches across five seasons with Norwich City in the English Championship and Premier League. It’s the most significant signing the Loons have had as an MLS team.

“In terms of stature of the player, we think it is,” Loons technical director Mark Watson said at the press conference. “We think we have a world-class, elite goal-scorer. So yeah, I would sa it’s the biggest signing in club history.”

Pukki, Finland’s all-time leading scorer, said Finnish teammate Robin Lod played a key role in his signing with Minnesota.

“Of course I’ve played with him on the national team, but the chance to play with him in a club, it was a big part of it,” Pukki said.

Pukki will see a lot of action with electric playmaker Emanual Reynoso.

“I’m really looking forward to play with him. Hopefully he can create many chances and I can score some goals.”

The Loons host Austin FC Saturday night at Allianz Field.