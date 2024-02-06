Minnesota United hits the road again for more Training Camp practice

Believe it or not, Minnesota United’s regular season kicks off in just 18 days. The team held a practice in Blaine Tuesday morning before hitting the road again for more Training Camp practice.

The Loons returned from Tucson, AZ where they played a friendly against Sporting Arizona on January 24, resulting in a 7-0 victory. Minnesota United then faced CF Montreal this past Saturday, playing to a 1-1 draw.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from United interim head coach Cameron Knowles, and defender Zarek Valentin following training on Tuesday***

United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso appeared to have tweaked a left knee injury at practice on Tuesday, Reynoso was able to leave the practice field under his own power.

The 2024 preseason continues this week for Minnesota United as the team prepares to compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California. The Loons are set to face Phoenix Rising in a preseason match on Saturday, February 10 before playing Chicago Fire FC on February 14 and Charlotte FC on February 17.



The Loons’ season opening match is scheduled for February 24 at Austin.

(Minnesota United’s communication staff contributed information to this article.)