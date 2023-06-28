United’s Heath addresses Pukki signing and team’s recent play

nbsp;

Minnesota United FC coach Adrian Heath met with reporters, including KSTP’s Chris Long, at practice this week. The main talking point was the addition of Finnish goal-scoring sensation Teemu Pukki.

The forward joins Minnesota United after five seasons with Norwich City. Pukki was a standout goal-scorer in the English Premier League with Norwich. There, Pukki appeared in 210 matches, scoring 88 goals and recording 29 assists. He will make his United FC debut soon, but it won’t be Saturday vs. Portland. He’s eligible starting July 5th, although the paperwork may not be all done by then.

Heath and forward Cameron Dunbar touched on Pukki and the team’s overall play.

***Click the video box above to hear from Heath and Dunbar***

The Loons return to Allianz Field for a Wednesday night friendly against 2. Bundesliga side FC Kaiserslautern before hosting the Timbers on Saturday night.

United FC has scored only 17 goals in 18 matches, and they’re in 12th place in the Western Conference at 5-7-6.