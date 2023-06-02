United FC’s Reynoso will be on game-day roster Saturday vs. Toronto FC

nbsp;

Minnesota United FC star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso will dress for Saturday’s game in St. Paul vs. Toronto FC. He’s missed nearly half the season due to personal reasons.

Head coach Adrian Heath said a few other players are dealing with fitness issues “and that might affect what happens to Rey, but that will be” decided on Saturday.

The two-time MLS All-Star hasn’t played since October. It wouldn’t be surprising if he subs in for a stretch after training rigorously the last few weeks.

KSTP Sports was at practice on Friday and spoke with Heath and defender Zarek Valentin.

***Click the video box above to watch Heath and Valentin meet with reporters and to see Reynoso in action***

Minnesota fell in its last match, 2-1 Wednesday at Austin FC. They generated a season-high 22 shots, but couldn’t break through for the win.

The Loons are 5-6-4, Toronto is 3-5-8.