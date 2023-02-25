Down star Reynoso, MN United FC ready for season opener Saturday at Dallas

Down star Emanuel Reynoso, the show must go on. Minnesota United FC opens their 2023 season Saturday at Dallas. Reynoso is suspended for failing to show up during the preseason. He has 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 regular-season games since joining Minnesota midway through the 2020 campaign.

KSTP Sports attended a United FC practice this week and spoke with coach Adrian Heath and center back Michael Boxall.

***Click the video box above to hear from Heath and Boxall***

Minnesota United FC vs. FC Dallas

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Betting line: FC Dallas -129, Minnesota United FC +336, Draw +266; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas opens the season at home against Minnesota United.

Dallas compiled a 14-9-11 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 11-3-4 in home matches. Dallas scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 37.

United finished 14-14-6 overall and 6-11-1 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 48 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.