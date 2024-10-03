Minnesota United clinches playoff spot following drama filled draw with Real Salt Lake

Minnesota United has secured their position for post-season play following their match with Real Salt Lake, which saw chaos and drama to close things out.

Typically, a tie isn’t much to celebrate in any sport, especially when it ends with spitting and a near fight, but no one would blame Loons fans for at least having a positive attitude Thursday morning after Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Real Salt Lake.

It’s thanks to another team entirely, however. The San Jose Earthquakes defeated FC Dallas 3-2, helping the Loons punch their ticket to post-season play. It’s the fifth time in six seasons the Loons have headed to the post-season, last missing out in 2023.

While the post-season spot is now secured, Head Coach Eric Ramsay said he is focused on the team’s last two regular-season games. Speaking to the press following the tie and before the outcome of the other game, Ramsay said they want to finish the regular season with something to look forward to.

“We really want to make sure that we focus on us, the upcoming games and I’ve said from day one of this trip that we came here with a real sense of a mission and purpose and we want to make sure that when we play that final home game that we are really playing for something with something secured,” Ramsay said.

As for the game against Real Salt Lake, it got ugly near the end.

Just before the 89th minute of play, Loon Defender player Michael Boxall and Real Salt Lake’s Brayan Vera got into an altercation. Boxall received a yellow card, while Vera received a red, ejecting him for the remainder of the game.

Video of the match appears to show Vera running towards Boxall when he spit on the face of the Loons defender before putting his shoulder into his. This led to both teams getting physical, with multiple players restraining their teammates to prevent the situation from escalating.

“I saw it very clearly because they showed it in slow motion up close on the screen in the stadium,” Ramsay said. “So everyone knows full well what’s happened, and obviously, no one’s at all happy about it. Not something that you’d expect to happen in our game at this level.”

Before heading into Wednesday’s game, Boxall was already one yellow card away from facing a single-game suspension, meaning he cannot play in the Loons’ final away game in Vancouver.

Ramsay said they would appeal the suspension should they have the means to do so.

“I really feel for Boxy in that situation because that’s, I reckon, one of the worst things that can happen to you on a football pitch,” Ramsay said. “I’m not too sure how that (appealing the suspension) will work, but I’m sure if we’ve got a leg to stand on, which we certainly have, and we’ve got the means to appeal, then we will certainly do so.”

The Loons’ next game is scheduled for Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps.