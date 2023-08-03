Minnesota United brings back Gregus in trade with Nashville

Minnesota United has brought back an old friend.

Jan Gregus was acquired by MNUFC Thursday via a trade with Nashville SC.

The move was announced just a half-hour after Minnesota United said it would be without midfielder Kervin Arriaga for the rest of the season.

To reunite with Gregus, Minnesota parted with a second-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and $75,000 in general allocation money.

The Slovakian international previously spent 2019 through 2021 with Minnesota United, appearing in 63 regular-season games and tallying two goals and 18 assists. He also played in four MLS Cup Playoffs games.

Gregus, 32, played for San Jose in 2022 before joining Nashville this season, where he’s played in 15 games thus far.

Entering Thursday, Minnesota United sat in 10th place in the Western Conference with 28 points.