WATCH: Baldelli, Twins players discuss looming playoffs

The Twins played the final home game of the 2023 regular season Thursday ahead of their season-ending series at Colorado.

They still have to wait to see how the standings shake down this weekend before knowing who they’ll host Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the American League Wild Card playoff round.

Click the video box on this page to watch manager Rocco Baldelli and Twins players Pablo Lopez, Ryan Jeffers, Emilio Pagan, Jorge Polanco and Chris Paddack discuss Thursday’s game and their anticipation for what lies ahead in the postseason

RELATED: Ryan Noda’s homer in 8th gives A’s 2-1 win over AL Central champion Twins