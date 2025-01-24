Minnesota Twins meet with media and talk upcoming season

As the Minnesota Twins prepare for the upcoming season, the team is gearing up for a fresh start after finishing with an 82-80 record last year. On Friday afternoon, pitchers Pablo López and Griffin Jax joined team officials to meet with the media at Traget Field, offering a glimpse of what fans can expect in 2025.

López, who is poised to be the team’s Opening Day starter, expressed his excitement about the season ahead. The 28-year-old right-hander is entering his third season with the Twins.

***Click the video box above to hear comments from Pablo Lopez, Griffin Jax and Derek Falvey***

Jax, was a reliable reliever for the Twins last season. The 30-year-old righty is focused on maintaining his strong performance from 2024, where he posted an impressive 2.03 ERA in 72 appearances. He aims to continue improving and helping the team succeed.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey addressed the media as well, reiterating the team’s goals for 2025. He wouldn’t rule out any offseason moves the team may make.

The Twins’ pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida, on February 13, with the first full team workout scheduled for February 17.

The Twins also announced on Friday, former third baseman Corey Koskie has been elected to the club’s Hall of Fame. He will become the 41st member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he is inducted on Sunday, August 17 as the Twins host the Detroit Tigers