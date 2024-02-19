Timberwolves reach 2-year extension with Conley

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly reached a deal to keep their starting point guard beyond this season.

A source confirmed to KSTP Sports that Mike Conley Jr. agreed to a two-year extension with a full no-trade clause to stay in Minnesota. ESPN first reported the deal, saying it’s worth around $21 million. Conley was set to become a free agent at the end of the season, which would’ve left a large hole in the Wolves’ backcourt.

Minnesota Timberwolves G Mike Conley Jr. has agreed on a two-year $21 million extension, Steven Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The Timberwolves keep Conley Jr. out of summer free agency and in backcourt thru 2025-2026. pic.twitter.com/M9MSc3zdsr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

At that reported price, he’s taking a large pay cut to stay in Minnesota, as he’s currently making $24.3 million this season, per Spotrac.

The 36-year-old has been key to Minnesota’s success this season, which has seen them atop the Western Conference for the majority of the campaign. He’s averaged 10.6 points, 6.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 44% from three. He’s appeared in 50 of the club’s 55 games this season, averaging 28.9 minutes per game.

Conley came to the Timberwolves at the 2023 NBA trade deadline in a three-team deal that also landed Minnesota Nickeil Alexander-Walker and three second-round picks.

The deal means the Timberwolves have all five starters under contract beyond this season, plus key bench players in Naz Reid and Alexander-Walker. While the price of some of those contracts could create some financial questions for the team this offseason, it would still seem to be a boon to keep Conley in the fold at that cost.

Minnesota entered the All-Star break with a 1.5-game lead over Oklahoma City for the top spot in the West. The team is back in action Friday night when Milwaukee comes to town.