Timberwolves raising season ticket prices for 2024-25 season

Amid the best start to the season in franchise history, the Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to raise season ticket prices for next season.

The organization confirmed it will boost the cost of season tickets by an average of 20% for the 2024-25 season.

The Timberwolves say premium season tickets will rise by an average of 25% while non-premium season tickets will see an average increase of 15%.

Despite the increase, the organization says it its lower-level seating options will still be the most affordable in the NBA, with seats available starting at under $40 per game. Upper-level options will start as low as $19 per game. For comparison, season ticket plans this season start at an average of $27 per game for lower-level seats and $17 per game in the 200 level.

Minnesota has had sole possession of the best record in the Western Conference for much of the season thus far but slipped into a tie for the spot with Oklahoma City on Tuesday night amid a two-game skid. The Timberwolves are back in action Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.