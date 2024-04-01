Timberwolves playoff tickets to go on sale Thursday

Entering the final stretch in one of the best seasons in franchise history, talk of the playoffs is certainly no April Fools’ joke for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Monday, the club announced that tickets to its first two home playoff games will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Fans can sign up for a special presale opportunity that will allow some to have access to playoff tickets 24 hours earlier.

Entering Monday, the Timberwolves sat third in the Western Conference, just a game behind Oklahoma City and a half-game behind Denver, putting the team in prime position to have home-court advantage in at least the first round of the playoffs and possibly much more.

Minnesota has eight games left in the regular season — five of those will be played at Target Center.

This will be the third consecutive season the Timberwolves have made the playoffs, and the club will be trying to advance past the first round for the first time since 2004.