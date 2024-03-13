Minnesota native transfers to Gophers volleyball

The University of Minnesota volleyball program has added a Minnesota native via the transfer portal.

Program officials announced Wednesday that Georgia Tech middle blocker Kali Engeman is joining the Gophers as a graduate transfer.

Engeman, an Excelsior native, has two seasons of eligibility left after her three seasons as a Yellow Jacket.

“We’re elated at the opportunity to welcome Kali Engeman to the University of Minnesota,” Gophers Head Coach Keegan Cook said. “Kali’s experience, maturity, and passion for the long term success of the program were apparent early on in the recruiting process. As we learned more about her, it became clear that we had a unique opportunity to add an industrious and driven student-athlete to our team. Kali will add immediate depth to the middle blocker position and she will contribute competitively and culturally to the program.”

During her time at Georgia Tech, Engeman played sparingly, appearing in five matches — four of which were last season — and posting nine kills, seven blocks and five digs.

In high school, she was a two-time team captain of Minnetonka’s team, helping the squad win the 2018 conference championship and 2019 section title.

“Joining the Gophers volleyball program is an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Engeman said. “As a Minnesota girl who grew up going to games at the Pav, it means so much going to a team that inspires so many girls around the state. I’m so happy to be coming home!”