Lynx set for Tuesday’s win-or-go-home Game 5 vs Connecticut in WNBA Semifinals

It’s a simple scenario for the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday night. Win, you’re into the WNBA Finals for the first time since winning the franchise’s fourth championship in 2017. Lose? Your season is over.

Click the video box on this page to watch Lynx players Alanna Smith and Natisha Hiedeman chat with media at the Lynx’ Tuesday morning shootaround ahead of Game 5 of the WNBA Semifinals

The Lynx split the first two games of their Semifinal series against the Connecticut Sun at Target Center, then did the same in Games 3 and 4 on the road – setting up Tuesday’s decisive Game 5.