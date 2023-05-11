Lynx forward Napheesa Collier: ‘I think we’re going to turn some heads this year’

Lynx prepare to battle Chicago Sky in Toronto

Following Lynx practice Thursday in downtown Minneapolis, KSTP Sports spoke with coach Cheryl Reeve, forward Napheesa Collier, and guard Diamond Miller.

***Click the video box above to watch those media sessions***

The Lynx play their final preseason game on Saturday vs. Chicago in Toronto, then open the 2023 season vs. Chicago on Friday, May 19, at Target Center.

Reeve noted that the biggest surprise of training camp is how fast Miller, the second overall pick this year, has picked up stuff. Sure, she’s made mistakes, but Reeve gushed about her athleticism and her ability to develop instant synergy with multiple teammates.