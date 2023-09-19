Lynx set for win-or-go-home Game 3 vs Connecticut

Asked about the potential pressure on her team in Wednesday’s won-or-go-home game against Connecticut, Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said Tuesday the pressure isn’t on the Lynx, it’s on the favored Sun who now need a win on the road to advance.

The 6th-seeded Lynx forced the winner-advances, loser’s-season-ends Game Three with an impressive 82-75 win at 3-seed Connecticut in Game 2.

Click the video box on this page to watch head coach Cheryl Reeve and Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhasz preview the decisive game of their best-of-three first round series against Connecticut

The win allowed the Lynx to save the series after a disastrous Game 1 saw them on the wrong side of a 30-point margin-of-victory in a 90-60 defeat.

The Lynx are trying to win a playoff series for the first time since winning their last WNBA Championship in 2017.

Game Three tips at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at a sold-out Target Center.