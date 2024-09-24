Minnesota hosts Phoenix with 1-0 series lead

The Minnesota Lynx host the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday night in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet for the sixth time this season. Minnesota is 14-6 against the Western Conference, and Phoenix is 10-10 against conference opponents.

***Click the video box above to hear pregame comments from Cheryl Reeve, Alanna Smith, Napheesa Collier, and Myisha Hines-Allen***

The Lynx won the series-opening game Sunday, 102-95 led by 38 points from Napheesa Collier, while Natasha Cloud scored 33 points for the Mercury.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 Wednesday night at Target Center.