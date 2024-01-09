Signing off: Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne’s last boys state tourney will be in March

Minnesota hockey legend Lou Nanne told us Tuesday that March’s 2024 boys state hockey tournament on 45-TV will be his last behind the microphone. The long-time analyst will retire after calling games for 60-years.

Sports director Joe Schmit spoke with Nanne, via Zoom, about why he’s deciding to walk away. Nanne is currently at his winter residence in Florida.

Nanne is 83-years-old.