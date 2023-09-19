Minnesota hockey legend Henry Boucha dies at 72

Olympian and Warroad High School hockey star Henry Boucha has died at the age of 72.

Boucha led Warroad to the championship game in the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament in 1969 and was named the 75th anniversary all-tournament team in 2019.

Drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 1971, he played four four different NHL teams. While playing for the North Stars in 1975, Boston’s Dave Forbes hit Boucha with the butt end of his stick leaving Boucha legally blind in his right eye. Boucha never reached the level he was at on the ice after the incident.

Boucha won a silver medal with the 1972 USA Olympic team before beginning his professional career.

In 1995, he became the first Native American to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.